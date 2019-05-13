Keys and Blue Rocks Postponed

WILMINGTON, DE -The Frederick Keys and the Wilmington Blue Rocks have been postponed due to wet field conditions. Monday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m on Tuesday afternoon. Both games will be seven innings in length.

Monday marks the second straight day the Keys have been postponed, while it is the third time in four days Frederick has not played. Tuesday will be the Keys fifth doubleheader this year. In twinbills this season, the orange and black are 1-1-2.

Both games can be heard on frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn radio app with pregame coverage starting at 4:15 p.m.

The Keys return to Nymeo Field on Friday night when the Salem Red Sox come to town. It is Family Fitness Weekend presented by Premiere Dental Arts. Highlights include #AllCAPS Night with an appearance by former Capitals player Mike Knuble, Hail to the Redskins Night with Vernon Davis and Gary Clark sponsored by PMSi as well as two fireworks shows. For tickets, fans can call the Keys at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Following the 2018 season, the Keys were named the winner of the Carolina League's Complete Franchise Award. This goes to a team in the league which demonstrates franchise stability and significant contributions to its community and the league. In 2019, the team will host the Carolina League All-Star Classic presented by Visit Frederick. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

