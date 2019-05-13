Assad Earns Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -Myrtle Beach Pelicans right-handed pitcher Javier Assad has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 6-12, the Carolina League offices announced on Monday. He is the first Pelicans player to take home a weekly award this season.

Assad threw six innings of one-hit, shutout baseball in a no-decision against the Down East Wood Ducks on May 9. The Tijuana, Mexico native struck out six and walked a pair in the outing. After he surrendered a leadoff single to Yonny Hernandez, Assad did not allow another hit in his outing. Assad retired the final 11 batters that he faced before he turned the game over to the bullpen in the seventh inning.

The outing was the second-straight start in which Assad did not give up a run over six innings of work and the righty has now compiled 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings. He owns a 1-3 record to go along with a 2.70 ERA across six starts in 2019. Assad's 2.70 ERA leads all Pelicans starters this season.

Assad took home his first weekly award when he was a member of the Short Season Low A Eugene Emeralds in 2017. During the week of August 28, 2017, Assad fired six, shutout innings of one-hit baseball in a win against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

The right hander signed with the Chicago Cubs in the summer of 2015, and 2019 marks his fourth season in Minor League Baseball. After spending 2017 with the Eugene Emeralds and going 5-6 with a 4.23 ERA, Assad was named a Mid-Season All-Star for the South Bend Cubs in the Midwest League in 2018. During his time in South Bend, Assad was dominant in the month of April as he went 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA in 19 innings.

