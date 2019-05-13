Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 13 vs. Winston-Salem

May 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Winston-Salem Dash (a Chicago White Sox affiliate) in the first game of a four-game series with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. This evening, RHP Erling Moreno (2-4, 9.25 ERA) makes his sixth start for the Birds against LHP Konnor Pilkington (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

MUDDIES SWEEP, SEND BIRDS TO FOURTH LOSS IN A ROW

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell in their fourth-consecutive contest on Sunday, dropping a 7-2 final to the Carolina Mudcats from Five County Stadium. The Muddies plated two runs in the first, three in the second and one more in the third en route to building an early lead. The Birds found the scoreboard in the second on an RBI triple from Aramis Ademan and then tied the game at 2-2 with a sacrifice fly from Kevonte Mitchell. Adbert Alzolay (0-1) was handed the loss for the Pelicans, throwing four innings in his start and allowing six runs, five earned.

REVOLVING DOOR AT THE TOP

In the early part of the season, the Pelicans have had a bunch of different players fill the leadoff spot in the order. Zach Davis (9 starts in the leadoff spot), Carlos Sepulveda (4), Yeiler Peguero (3), D.J. Wilson (7), Jimmy Herron (12) and Jhonny Bethencourt (2) have all hit first for the Birds this season. While Herron has the most starts at the top of the order, Bethencourt has the highest batting average (.286) out of that spot. Overall, the leadoff spot has struggled, hitting just .186 (26-for-140).

WALK IT LIKE I TALK IT

The Pelicans have drawn their fair share of walks in 2019. Entering Monday's contest against the Mudcats, the Birds are second in the Carolina League with 147 free passes, just one behind the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Miguel Amaya and Jimmy Herron are tied for fourth in the league with 20 walks while Aramis Ademan places seventh with 18. On the pitching side, the Birds have only walked 12 batters over their last six games, no more than three in a single game.

BETTER GET HERE ON TIME

Over the first 37 games of the season, the Birds have allowed 33 runs in the opening frame. On the offensive side, Myrtle Beach has scored 29 runs in the first inning themselves. Out of the total runs that have been scored in the games the Pelicans have played, 20.7 percent (72-of-347) have been scored in the first inning. There has been at least one first-inning run by either team in 12 of the last 16 games the Pelicans have played. The Birds and their opponents have gone scoreless in the first three innings only twice in the last 21 games and only six times in their first 37 games.

START ME UP AND NEVER STOP

Over the last eight contests for the Birds, in which they are 5-4, the starting pitching has been the key. Javier Assad, Alex Lange, Luis Lugo, Erling Moreno and Paul Richan all threw well in their starts. Their starters' ERA of 2.57 (14 ER in 49 IP) has lowered the overall starters' ERA on the season substantially. Entering the Salem series on May 3, the starters' ERA was 7.02. Entering Monday's game against Winston-Salem, that ERA has dropped to 5.71. As a whole, the Birds only allowed seven earned runs over the five-game winning streak (1.40 ERA) before surrendering a total of 24 earned runs over the last four games, all of which were losses.

ASSAD TAKES HOME HARDWARE

Pelicans starter Javier Assad was named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week on Monday. Assad made one start in the week, earning a no-decision at Down East with six shutout, one-hit innings. After allowing a base hit to lead off the game from Yonny Hernandez, he only walked two batters the rest of the way. Assad leads all Pelicans starters with a 2.70 ERA and has thrown 14.1 consecutive scoreless innings spanning over his last three starts.

DAVIS FLYING AROUND THE BASES

Pelicans outfielder Zach Davis has proven to be one of the most lethal base stealers in the Carolina League this season. Though he has only played in 19 games, Davis is tied for third in the league with 10 stolen bags, only trailing Jarren Duran of Salem with 13, who has played in 31 games and Eric Jenkins of Down East (11 swipes in 33 games). His 0.53 steals per game are by far the best in the league.

BRINGING THE PAYNE

Tyler Payne has been on fire at the plate for Myrtle Beach. The 26-year-old has hit safely in 18 of his last 19 games (.329/.378/.461) and is currently on a five-game hitting streak. Over that stretch, he is hitting .400/.455/.550 with 3 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 BB and 4 RS. Payne is tied for the team high with seven multi-hit games this season. A season ago for the South Bend Cubs, Payne played in just 13 games before having right hip labrum surgery. He was on crutches for eight week after the surgery.

PELICAN POINTS

Welcome back to Wladimir Galindo, who had a hit in his return from Extended Spring Training on Sunday...

Jhonny Bethencourt, the second baseman the last day off on Sunday...Former Coastal Carolina Chanticleer, Zach Remillard, was named as the Carolina League Player of the Week after hitting .556 (10-for-18) by the time the week ended. The Dash come to Myrtle Beach for the first time in 2019 and it is the last time until August the that Birds lead the Dash onto the Grand Strand.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.