P-Nats Hand Woodies First Walk-Off Loss Of Season
May 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release
Woodbridge, Va. - With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning, Aldrem Coredor grounded a ball deep in the hole at shortstop, Anderson Tejeda fielded it and threw to third, but Diosbel Arias was unable to step on the bag in time to get the runner, while Anderson Franco slid across home safely to give the Nationals a 4-3 win.
The Woodies (27-11) suffer just their second road loss of the season, and just their third overall in their last 17 games.
Potomac (14-21) struck first in the first inning. Nick Banks led off with a single, advanced to third after a pair of groundouts, and scored an infield single by KJ Harrison to make it 1-0.
The Woodies evened the score in the fifth against Nick Raquet. Tyreque Reed reached on an infield single, and scored one batter later when Yanio Perez belted a double to straight away center, to make it 1-1.
Raquet worked 5.1 innings, giving up three runs on five hits, he walked five and struck out four. He did not factor in the decision.
The P-Nats were quick to respond against Sal Mendez. Gage Canning led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single, and scored on a Banks double after stealing second. Later in the inning, Banks would come into score on an Coredor RBI groundout to make it 3-1.
Mendez went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, walked one and struck out two, in his first start of the season.
The Woodies would fight back to tie in the sixth. Leody Taveras began the sixth with a walk, and Tejeda followed with a single to second. Two batters later Arias walked to load the bases, and then Yohel Pozo came through with a two-run double to left, to level the score at 3-3.
The Woodies loaded the bases in the ninth, but failed to score on a safety squeeze, in their best opportunity late.
After retiring the first six men he faced in relief, Cole Uvila (loss, 1-2) issued back-to-back four pitch walks in the ninth. Joe Kuzia then came on and got a force at the plate and a strikeout. After an intentional walk to Cole Freeman, Corredor came through with the game winning ground out, to give Potomac their second walk-off win of the year.
The teams are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. when lefty Jake Latz (0-1, 5.40) faces off with Potomac right-hander Andrew Lee (1-1, 3.46). The broadcast will begin at 6:50 p.m. on 960AM The Bull, and online at 960thebull.com as well as the MiLB First Pitch and TuneIn Radio App.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2019
- Walker Homers in 11-1 Loss at Myrtle Beach - Winston-Salem Dash
- Three Early Runs Prove Too Much in 4-2 Loss in Lynchburg - Carolina Mudcats
- Potomac Walks off Wood Ducks 4-3 - Potomac Nationals
- P-Nats Hand Woodies First Walk-Off Loss Of Season - Down East Wood Ducks
- Pelicans Crush Dash to Open Series - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Early Rally Leads Lynchburg to Win over Carolina - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Keys and Blue Rocks Postponed - Frederick Keys
- May 13 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information - Carolina Mudcats
- Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 13 at Myrtle Beach) - Winston-Salem Dash
- Hays to Join Keys on Rehab - Frederick Keys
- May 13 Game Information - Down East Wood Ducks
- Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 13 vs. Winston-Salem - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Assad Earns Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Award - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Remillard Earns CL Player of the Week Honors - Winston-Salem Dash
- LHP Konnor Pilkington placed on the Dash's active roster - Winston-Salem Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Wood Ducks Stories
- P-Nats Hand Woodies First Walk-Off Loss Of Season
- May 13 Game Information
- Woodies Sweep Dash In Double-Header Sunday
- May 12 Game Information
- Woodies, Dash Rained out Saturday