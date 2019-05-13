Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 13 at Myrtle Beach)

May 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





For the first time this season, the Dash will play a road contest against a Southern Division team as they take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the first game of a three-game set on Monday at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m..

____________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (18-17) at Myrtle Beach Pelicans (12-25)

LHP Konnor Pilkington (first High-A start) vs. RHP Erling Moreno (2-4, 9.25 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark (Myrtle Beach, S.C.)

Game #36 (Away Game #16)

DASH FALL 2-1 IN TWIN BILL OPENER

Despite a strong start from John Parke, the Wood Ducks eked out a 2-1 win in eight innings over the Dash in the twin bill opener on Sunday. Parke went six frames and allowed just one run in the effort. But, with the game tied at one in the eighth, Anderson Tejeda stroked a go-ahead single against Luis Ledo into center to give the Woodies the lead for good.

WOODIES POST SHUTOUT IN GAME TWO

The Wood Ducks completed a doubleheader and series sweep with a 9-0 victory over the Dash in game two on Sunday. Wood Ducks hurlers Francisco Villegas and Alex Eubanks combined to shut out Winston-Salem while allowing just one hit. In his first start of the season, Villegas did not allow a hit across three innings. Eubanks then finished the game by allowing just one hit in the final four frames. Meanwhile, the Woodies plated nine runs on nine hits, which included homers from Leody Taveras and Tejeda.

SOMETHING TO NOT BE GRUMPY ABOUT

Dash shortstop Zach Remillard was named the CL Player of the Week for May 6-12, the league office announced on Monday. In five games played last week, Remillard went 10-for-18 with a homer, triple and a double and five RBIs. Remillard is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak that dates back to May 2. A 10th-round pick by the White Sox in 2016, Remillard leads all current Dash position players with a 130 wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus), meaning he has created 30% more runs than the average Carolina League player.

HE WAS DEFINITELY ON SPORTSCENTER

Before joining the White Sox farm system, Remillard was an integral piece of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. That season, Remillard led the team with 19 home runs. During his time with the Chanticleers, Remillard played his home games at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark as a freshman while Charles Watson Stadium (now Springs Brooks Stadium) was being renovated.

PELIGRAPHS IS SHAKING ITS HEAD

For the first time this season, the Dash will play a Southern Division team on the road as they take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Monday. The Pelicans are off to the worst start in the circuit at 12-25. Winston-Salem had a lot of success against the Birds last year. According to the world-renowned PeliGraphs department, Winston-Salem was the first team to sweep the Pelicans three times in a single season since at least 2005.

SEEING HIM FOR THE FIRST TIME

Left-hander Konnor Pilkington, who was the White Sox third-round pick last year out of Mississippi State, will make his High-A debut on Monday. Before joining the Dash, Pilkington posted a 1.62 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 33.1 innings pitched during his short stint with Low-A Kannapolis this year. Pilkington got on the national radar after an impressive 2017 campaign with the Bulldogs, during which he led his team in innings pitched and strikeouts. In 2017, he played on the USA College National Team alongside the likes of current Dash teammates Steele Walker and Nick Madrigal.

THE MAN DUCKING BEHIND HOME

Dash catcher Carlos Perez, who has two older brothers with the the same first and last name, has been one of the bright spots for Winston-Salem this season. Overall, the backstop has posted a .365 on-base percentage while throwing out 16 of 39 would-be base stealers behind home plate. Perez, who has the middle name Jesus, is the third of his brothers to play professional ball. His middle brother, Carlos Eduardo Perez, spent time with the Angels at the big league level from 2015-17. Meanwhile, his oldest brother, Carlos Tomas Perez played three seasons in the Minors with the Cubs from 2006-08.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.