The Chicago White Sox have announced the following roster moves affecting the Winston-Salem Dash:

- LHP Konnor Pilkington placed on the Dash's active roster

- RHP Austin Conway transferred to Low-A Kannapolis from Winston-Salem

A third-round pick out of Mississippi State by the White Sox in 2018, Pilkington will make his first High-A start on Monday against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The left-hander posted a 1.62 ERA in six starts with the Intimidators this season, striking out 42 batters in 33.1 innings pitched.

In three appearances for the Dash, Conway posted an ERA of 18.00, allowing six earned runs in three innings. With the Intimidators this season, he did not allow a run in six innings.

The Dash's current active roster stands at 25 players, the Carolina League maximum, with four players on the injured list.

