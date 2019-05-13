Remillard Earns CL Player of the Week Honors

May 13, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Dash infielder Zach Remillard was named the Carolina League's Player of the Week for May 6-12, the league office announced on Monday.

In five games played last week, Remillard posted a .556 batting average (10-for-18), a .619 on-base percentage, an .889 slugging percentage and five RBIs. He currently is riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he is 12-for-26, that dates back to May 2.

The former Coastal Carolina star racked up multiple hits in four out of five games played last week. Remillard also notched a home run, triple and double during the seven-day stretch. His two-run triple on May 8 against Lynchburg helped the Dash to come back from a 7-1 deficit to win the ballgame 9-8. Then on Thursday, Remillard went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in a 4-1 victory over the Hillcats.

This is the first career Player of the Week honor for Remillard, and he is the second Dash player to take home a Carolina League weekly honor this season. Outfielder Luis Robert, who is currently with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, was the Carolina League Player of the Week for April 4-14 after hitting five home runs and driving in 15 runs during that span.

Winston-Salem begins a seven-game road trip at Myrtle Beach on Monday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and fans can catch all the action at wsdash.com/broadcast and the TuneIn Radio App. Left-hander Konnor Pilkington, who was drafted in the third round by the White Sox last year out of Mississippi State, will make his High-A debut on Monday.

Following the seven-game road trip, the Dash will return to BB&T Ballpark for a four-game set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers from May 20-23. Promotions include a Free Food Monday, with free hot dogs and fries available until 8:30 p.m., and corndogs while supplies last. Tuesday's game will be a Taco Tuesday, with $2 tacos available at the concession stand behind home plate. The series finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

