May 13 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Winners of three straight, the Carolina Mudcats (22-14) take on the Lynchburg Hillcats (17-17) for the first time this season tonight in game one of a four game series at City Stadium in Lynchburg. Tonight's game is the first of four in the series and the first of 17 total this season between the two teams... Tonight's game is also the first of a seven game road trip through Lynchburg and Fayetteville for the Mudcats... Carolina is coming off a highly successful home stand where they won five of six, including back-to-back series wins versus Fayetteville and Myrtle Beach. Carolina is currently 7-2-2 in series played so far this season and recently wrapped up their first home sweep of the season on Sunday after defeating Myrtle Beach 7-2 in Zebulon.... Tonight's game will begin at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium in Lynchburg and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. .

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at LYNCHBURG HILLCATS (CLEVELAND INDIANS)

Monday, May 13, 2019 | 6:30 PM | Game 37, Away Game 21 | City Stadium at Calvin Falwell Field | Lynchburg, VA

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio

Overall Record: CAR: 22-14; LYN: 17-17

Streaks: CAR: W3; LYN: W1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 6-4, LYN: 4-6

Home Record: CAR: 10-6; LYN: 6-10

Road Record: CAR: 12-8; LYN: 11-7

Division Record: CAR: 13-7; LYN: 5-7

Current Series: First game (of 4)

Season Series: First game (of 17)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (10), 0-0 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

MON, 5/13 at LYN, 6:30 PM: Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (4-0, 4.79) at Lynchburg RHP Matt Solter (0-0 -.--)

TUE, 5/14 at LYN, 6:30 PM: Carolina RHP Matt Smith (1-3, 4.38) at Lynchburg RHP Justin Garza (3-3, 6.15)

WED, 5/15 at LYN, 6:30 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 2.36) at Lynchburg RHP JC Mejia 2-0, 2.35)

ICYMI: Pat McInerney hit a solo home run in the third, Devin Hairston went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Dylan File turned in another quality start while pitching through the seventh as the Mudcats finished off a weekend sweep of the Pelicans 7-2 on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium. The Mudcats scored six runs over the first three frames in support of File's fantastic outing and ended up winning their third straight game. The victory sealed what was Carolina's first sweep at home this season and brought the Mudcats into a 5-1 finish in their six game home stand. Myrtle Beach matched a season high four doubles in a game with four and scored twice early, but ended up dropping their fourth straight game.

STREAKING: Ryan Aguilar has reached base safely in a team best 25 straight games (4/14-Present) and is batting .287/.426/.368 with a .794 OPS during the streak (25-for-87, 18 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 18 BB, 3 HBP, 27 SO). Aguilar's current on-base streak is the longest consecutive games on base streak in the Carolina League this season.

THREE TRUE OUTCOMES: Home runs, walks and strikeouts have accounted for 41.2% of Carolina's plate appearances this season; the highest such percentage of the three true outcomes in the Carolina League this season... Mario Feliciano (46.4%), Payton Henry (45.4%) and Ryan Aguilar (44.2%) are 3rd, 4th and 5th among qualified CL batters in TTO%.

ON THE EIGHTS: The Carolina offense is currently 8th in the Carolina League in batting (.232), 8th in on-base (.316), 8th in OPS (.679) and 8th in hits (268) this season.

CATCHER ERA: The Carolina pitching staff is 11-8 and has totaled a 3.38 ERA (160 SO, 53 BB) in games caught by Payton Henry and 10-6 with a 4.23 ERA (134 SO, 46 BB) in games caught by Mario Feliciano this season.

FIRST QUARTER: The Mudcats went 21-14 over their first 35 games, or first quarter, of the 2019 season. That 21-14 (.600) matches the 1994 Mudcats for the fourth best first 35-game record in team history. The 1995 and 2005 Mudcats own the franchise's best first 35-game team record in franchise history after both clubs started their respective seasons at 24-11.

AN APRIL TO REMEMBER: Carolina's 16-10 record in April was the club's best since 2008 when the then-Southern League and Florida Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the year with a record of 17-10. Just three years earlier, the 2005 Marlins affiliated Mudcats opened the season going 18-4 in April. The 2005 and 2008 Mudcats both went on to reach the Southern League playoffs in their respective seasons... Carolina's 25 home runs hit in April were a new franchise high for most home runs hit by a Mudcats team in April since the 2004 squad hit 24 homers in the first month of their season. *Some historical data unavailable for the '91-'03 seasons.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently 4th in the CL in OBP (.422), 3rd in runs (25) and tied for 1st in walks (25)... Rob Henry is currently tied for 4th in the CL in homers (6)... Payton Henry is currently tied for 7th in the CL in homers (5) and tied for 4th in RBI (25). Henry is also 2nd in the CL in most caught steals having caught 17 of 40 (42.5%) would-be base stealers... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 4th in the CL in home runs (6), 8th in RBI (23) and 10th in slugging (.467)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in both wins (5) and games (14)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 2nd in the CL in both saves (7) and games (13)... Noah Zavolas is currently 2nd in the CL in ERA (2.36), 1st in innings (42.0), 4th in average against (.248) and 3rd in WHIP (1.10). Zavolas is also 2nd in the CL in FIP (2.71) per fangraphs.com... Dylan File is currently 1st in the CL in K/BB (14.00), 1st in BB/9 (0.66), 1st in FIP (2.51) and 2nd in xFIP (2.78) per fangraphs.com.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is back for his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 160 152 .513 312 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

