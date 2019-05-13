Walker Homers in 11-1 Loss at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Steele Walker smacked his first homer of the season on Monday night, but the Dash dropped their series opener against Myrtle Beach 11-1 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With two out and nobody on base in the top of the fifth, Walker drilled a 409-foot shot to right-center field against Pelicans starter Erling Moreno (3-4). The former second-round pick out of the University of Oklahoma has now smacked six homers in his professional career.

However, Myrtle Beach (13-25) took an early lead in the opener and never look back. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Konnor Pilkington (0-1), who was making his High-A debut, walked Grant Fennell to give the Pelicans a 1-0 edge.

In the fourth, the Pelicans busted the game wide open. Leading off the frame, Aramis Ademan stroked a solo homer to left to make it a 2-0 contest.

Later in the frame, Myrtle Beach loaded the bases with one out for Jhonny Bethencourt. On an 0-1 pitch, Bethencourt lined a two-run double down the right-field line to knock Pilkington out of the game. Overall, Pilkington recorded 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and five runs while walking five and striking out five.

After adding another run in the fourth, the Pelicans scored five times in the fifth, with the big blow coming on a three-run homer by Kevonte Mitchell.

Winston-Salem (18-18) continues its four-game set against Myrtle Beach on Tuesday at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Right-hander Zach Lewis (2-1, 6.91 ERA) takes the hill against Pelicans right-hander Paul Richan (3-2, 3.64 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m., and fans can catch all of the action on wsdash.com/broadcast, MiLB.tv and the TuneIn Radio App. Pregame coverage begins at 6:50 p.m.

Following the seven-game road trip, the Dash will return to BB&T Ballpark for a four-game set with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers from May 20-23. Promotions include a Free Food Monday, with free hot dogs and fries available until 8:30 p.m., and corndogs while supplies last. Tuesday's game will be a Taco Tuesday, with $2 tacos available at the concession stand behind home plate. The series finale will be a Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday and a Pups in the Park Night presented by Handy and Handy Orthodontics. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

