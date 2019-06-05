PawSox Blast IronPigs, 13-2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Pawtucket Red Sox thumped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 13-2, and extended their season-best winning streak to five games Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.

The PawSox (26-31) cracked open a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and proceeded to blast the IronPigs (28-28) down the stretch, scoring five runs in the sixth, one run in the seventh, three in the eighth and two in the ninth. Pawtucket has now won 10 of its last 14 games ahead of Thursday's finale of the brief two-game series in Allentown.

The game swung in the sixth inning when Lehigh Valley relievers combined to issue four consecutive bases-loaded walks as part of Pawtucket's five-run inning.

Gorkys Hernández (2-for-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB), Marco Hernández (2-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI), Rusney Castillo (2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, BB), Bryce Brentz (2-for-5, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB), Jantzen Witte (2-for-4, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) and Juan Centeno (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2 BB) all helped steer a Pawtucket offense that pounded out 13 hits and worked 10 walks. In his last six games, Hernández is 10-for-20 with four home runs and five walks. Brentz has homered seven times in his last 27 games and now boasts an .851 OPS this season, while Witte is hitting .295 with an .840 OPS in Triple-A this year.

Pawtucket starter Teddy Stankiewicz (W, 3-4) fired six innings of one-run ball, while Domingo Tapia sat 98-99 MPH with his fastball in a scoreless seventh. Lefty Dan Runzler worked at 94 MPH with his fastball and breezed through a 10-pitch, 1-2-3 eighth inning with a pair of punchouts.

Lehigh Valley starter Enyel De Los Santos (L, 2-2) allowed a run in 3.2 innings, and five relievers all allowed at least one run.

The PawSox square off with Lehigh Valley on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Erasmo Ramírez is scheduled to oppose IronPigs righty Drew Anderson (0-5, 6.55). Radio coverage on WHJJ (920 AM and 104.7 FM) and throughout the PawSox Radio Network begins with the pre-game show at 6:35 p.m.

The PawSox are back home Friday-Sunday (June 7-9) at McCoy Stadium for a four-game series with the Minnesota Twins' Triple-A affiliate (Rochester Red Wings). Friday (June 7) is Mookie Betts MVP Bobblehead Night when the PawSox start a doubleheader at 5:05 PM. The first 3,000 fans will receive this popular collector's edition bobblehead of the star outfielder who won the American League MVP en route to the World Series. Saturday (June 8) is Star Wars Fireworks Night -typically one of the biggest nights of the entire season. Sunday (June 8) is the seventh annual Bark in the Park Day at McCoy. Fans who purchase a ticket are allowed to bring their dog to the game. Also a usual Family Funday, fans can play catch in the outfield grass before the game and run the bases afterward.

Good tickets are available, and fans can visit the McCoy Stadium box office, which is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m., and during all home games. Fans can also call (401) 724-7300 or log on to PawSox.com for tickets.

