Wings Top Mets, 6-2, Wednesday in Syracuse

The Red Wings used a pair of timely hits and a strong bullpen effort to beat the Syracuse Chiefs for a second straight day, 6-2, at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse.

Trailing 1-0, Jake Cave pounded a deep, two-run home run to right field in the fourth inning to give Rochester the 2-1 lead.

The Wings (22-33) would extend that lead to 4-1 in the sixth inning on a Brent Rooker double to right that scored Zander Wiel and Cave.

Rochester found themselves in a jam in the seventh. After retiring the first two batters of the inning, Ryan Eades walked Colton Plaia and allowed a double to Arismendy Alcantara to put runners on second and third. Manager Joel Skinner turned the ball over to Trevor Hildenberger who got Ruben Tejada to ground out to short to end the threat.

Eades tossed 2.1 scoreless innings behind Lewis Thorpe to earn the win. Preston Guilmet picked up his sixth save of the season throwing 1.1 scoreless innings.

Luis Arraez - who finished with three hits - added insurance with a ninth inning RBI double.

The Red Wings and Mets wrap up the four-game series on Thursday night at 6:35 pm with the Wings looking for a their first three-game winning streak of the season. Sean Poppen (2-0, 2.25) will toe the rubber for Rochester opposite Zach Lee (3-2, 5.86).

