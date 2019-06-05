IronPigs suffer defeat in return home

(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (28-28) suffered one of their most grueling defeats of the season on Wednesday night. The Pawtucket Red Sox (26-31) won 13-2 in their first visit to Coca-Cola Park of the 2019 season.

Enyel De Los Santos (3-4) pitched through 3 2/3 innings before leaving the top of the fourth inning with two outs and Bryce Brentz on first base. Josh Tols entered the game to pitch in relief and proceeded to give up a two-run home run to Jantzen Witte.

The Pigs got a run back in the bottom of the fifth inning against Teddy Stankiewicz (2-2) as Andrew Romine hit an RBI single that scored Malquin Canelo.

Josh Martin entered the game in the top of the sixth inning with the Pigs trailing 2-1. He failed to record an out in the inning as he issued three walks and gave up two hits without recording a strikeout in the inning. Five runs came across home plate in the inning as Pawtucket took a 7-1 lead. Kyle Dohy entered the game with the bases loaded and recorded the final three outs in the inning.

Gorkys Hernandez hit an RBI single off Dohy in the top of the seventh inning to extend Pawtucket's lead to 8-1. Brentz hit a three-run home run off Luke Leftwich in the top of the eighth inning to give the Red Sox an 11-1 lead.

Jose Antequera pitched for the IronPigs in the top of the ninth inning. He made his second professional appearance as a pitcher. He allowed two runs as Pawtucket would take a 13-1 lead.

The IronPigs would get a run against Trevor Kelley in the bottom of the ninth inning. Rob Brantly scored off a fielder's choice hit by Lane Adams. Brantly finished the game going 4-for-4.

The Pigs and PawSox wrap up their two-game set on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

