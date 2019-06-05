Schebler Homers in Rain-Shortened Series Finale Loss, 5-2
June 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats (24-35) fell to the Indianapolis Indians (33-23) by a score of 5-2 in a rain-shortened series finale at Louisville Slugger Field. Scott Schebler hit his second homerun of the season in the loss
The Bats wasted no time taking the lead, with Scott Schebler launching a homerun to right-center field off the very first pitch. It was the first Bats leadoff homerun of the season, with the last one coming off another first pitch courtesy of Josh VanMeter on August 24, 2018. Schebler would reach base in all three of his at-bats during the game.
Indianapolis would tie the game in the second with a solo homerun, then take the lead in the fourth. Bats starter Keury Mella (4-5, 4.83) did a good job minimizing the damage to only four runs, but he could not overcome surrendering eight hits, the most he's given up in his last eight starts. Given the Bats' recent offensive performances that should have been enough, but the Louisville hitters could only muster four hits and had a streak of 17 straight at-bats without a hit against Indianapolis pitching.
Louisville Slugger Field narrowly avoided rain earlier in the evening, but the luck ran out in the bottom of the eighth when the skies opened and the game was forced into a rain delay with Indianapolis leading 5-2. The game was later called due to weather, with Indianapolis pitcher Luis Escobar (1-0, 2.33) picking up the win.
The Bats hit the road for the start of a four-game series against the Charlotte Knights. Righty Vladimir Gutierrez (2-4, 7.64) will take the mound for Louisville in the opener. He will face off against former Bats lefty Justin Nicolino (2-0, 3.99). First pitch is scheduled for 7:04 p.m. on Thursday.
