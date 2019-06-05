Game Notes: Indianapolis Indians (32-23) at Louisville Bats (24-34)

Indianapolis Indians (32-23) at Louisville Bats (24-34)

RHP Keury Mella (4-4, 4.71) vs. RHP Luis Escobar (0-0, 2.51)

7:00 PM | Wednesday, June 5, 2019 | Louisville Slugger Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

RUBBER MATCH: The Bats and Indians square off in the series finale of the three-game set on Wednesday night at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats won 7-6 last night in yet another one-run game between these clubs, with Brad Markey tossing a quality start in his Bats debut. Louisville will try to win its second home series of the season tonight with right-hander Keury Mella in search of his third consecutive victory, and would become the first Louisville pitcher to accomplish that this season.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: Louisville and Indianapolis have played in 5 consecutive one-run ballgames going back to last series, with the Bats finally coming out on top in Tuesday's 7-6 victory. Ten of the 12 matchups have been decided by 2 or fewer runs this year, and all but one have been decided by 3 or fewer, with the outlier being an 8-0 Bats victory at Indy on May 5. Tonight, LOU will try to win its first home series since taking 2 of 3 vs. Charlotte from May 10-12.

#VOTEOGRADY: First baseman Brian O'Grady hit his 15th home run of the season, raising his batting average to .324 with a 2-for-3 night. O'Grady leads the International League with 120 total bases, and is tied with a pair of Gwinnett Stripers (Adam Duvall, Rafael Ortega) for the league lead with 31 extra-base hits. Going into his 90th career Triple-A game tonight, O'Grady is batting .316 (102-for-323) with 62 runs, 24 doubles, 3 triples, 23 homers, 68 RBI and 15 stolen bases between 2018-19.

QUALITY DEBUT: Starting pitcher Brad Markey got the win in 6.0 innings yesterday, allowing 2 earned runs on 4 hits, walking 3 and striking out one on 82 pitches (48 strikes). The right-hander shined in his Reds organizational debut, becoming the first Louisville pitcher to record a quality start in his debut with the team since Tyler Mahle threw 6.0 innings and allowed 3 unearned runs on June 26, 2017 at Norfolk. Markey's the first Bat to get a quality start and win in his Louisville debut since RHP Austin Ross on May 30, 2017 vs. Gwinnett.

BLANDY ON REHAB: Shortstop Alex Blandino, who is the first Louisville player on MLB rehab assignment this season, went 0-for-3 with a walk and 2 runs scored last night, his second game of 2019. In his season debut on Monday night, the 26-year-old infielder went 1-for-2 before being lifted from the game for Sherman Johnson.

...WHERE THE POINTS DON'T MATTER: The Bats and Indians have played each other 5 times at Louisville Slugger Field this season, with each of the matchups being decided by one run. Also, the trend of the winning team being out-hit continued, with Indianapolis out-hitting Louisville yesterday, 11-10, and the Bats coming out victorious. On the season, the Bats are 16-8 when out-hitting their opponent and 8-26 when recording an equal/lesser hit total.

KEEPING IT IN THE PARK: Louisville pitching did not allow an Indianapolis home run last night, improving to 13-9 this season when keeping the ball in the park, a .591 winning percentage. On the flipside, the Bats are just 11-25 (.306) when allowing their opponent to hit at least one home run. As an offense, the Bats are 13-19 (.406) when they homer and 11-15 (.423) when they do not.

- LOU has allowed at least one home run in 62.1% of their games (36 of 58).

- LOU has hit at least one home run in of 55.2% of their games (32 of 58).

- LOU averages 1.19 HR allowed per game (69 HR allowed in 58 G).

- LOU averages 1.17 HR hit per game (68 HR hit in 58 G). [IL AVG: 1.26]

1,000 HOME RUNS: Entering Wednesday night, there have been 986 home runs hit in the International League. For reference, going into the 2018 Triple-A All-Star Break (July 9-11), there were a total of 963 home runs hit. The IL's 1,000th home run was hit last season on July 15.

