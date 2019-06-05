Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (32-23) at Louisville Bats (24-34)

June 5, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians and Bats play the rubber game of a three-game set tonight in Louisville. Indy is seeking its fourth straight road series win for the first time since 2015.

Location: Louisville Slugger Field

First Pitch: 7:00 p.m. ET

Game #56 / Road #27: Indianapolis Indians (32-23) at Louisville Bats (24-34)

Probables: RHP Luis Escobar (0-0, 2.51) vs. RHP Keury Mella (4-4, 4.71)

Radio: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians found themselves in a 5-0 hole after two innings and couldn't recover in a 7-6 loss to the Bats on Tuesday. Brian O'Grady put the home team on top with a two-run homer in the first inning, moving him into a tie for the league lead in dingers with 16. The Bats then added three more runs in the second against Tribe starter Dario Agrazal, who surrendered a season-high seven runs (six earned) in 5.0 innings pitched. Jung Ho Kang put Indy on the board in the third with a soft single into shallow center, scoring Steven Baron. Kang again brought Baron home in the fifth with a double off the left-field wall. The Bats pushed their lead back to five with two runs in the fifth, but Indy didn't go quietly, scoring four times in the seventh to make it a one-run ballgame. Corey Dickerson and Jason Martin sandwiched sacrifice flies around a pair of run-scoring singles by Kang and Craig. Kang finished with a game-high four hits and three RBI in the loss.

CAREER HIGHS TIED: Jung Ho Kang recorded the second four-hit game of his stateside career last night, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI. Kang's first four-hit game in the United States came one year prior on June 4, 2018 in a rehab appearance with High-A Bradenton. His four-hit game was the fourth by an Indian this year; Trayvon Robinson has two four-hit performances while Steven Baron has the other. Last night, Baron also tied a career high with three runs scored, the seventh time he's accomplished the feat in his career and first since May 11, 2017 with Memphis vs. Round Rock.

KEY INGREDIENTS: Five of Indy's seven wins against Louisville have occurred where the Bats outhit Indianapolis. In Louisville's five wins over the Tribe, Indy has outhit the Bats just once -- last night's contest by an 11-10 margin. Overall, the Bats have outhit Indy in nine of the 12 games they've played thus far. Louisville is hitting .265 against Indy's staff with 112 hits; Indy is batting just .226 with 89 hits against Louisville's staff. The Bats have also outscored the Tribe, 55-49.

CLOSE CALLS: Indy leads the season series over the Bats 7-5, including a 4-1 mark in Louisville. Five of Indy's seven wins against Louisville have been by one run, and the other two victories were decided by two runs. Eleven of the 12 games thus far have been within three runs, including each of the last five contests being decided by exactly one run. Both Indianapolis (12-8) and Louisville (7-13) have played more one-run ballgames than all other IL teams this year.

CLOSE CALLS CONTINUED: Over 72 percent (40-of-55, 72.7%) of Indy's games have been decided by three runs or less this year, and the Tribe are 23-17 in those games, including a 12-8 mark in one-run contests. Last year, exactly 60 percent (84-of-140) of Indy's games were within three runs. The Tribe went 41-43 in those contests and struggled in one-run games (14-24).

STREAKING ON THE ROAD: The Indians have won 10 of their last 12 road games, tallying three straight road series victories in Lehigh Valley (2 of 2), Louisville (3 of 3) and Columbus (3 of 4). The Tribe have a chance at a fourth consecutive road series win this evening, something the Tribe have not done since 2015 when Indy took 2 of 3 at Syracuse from May 22-24, 3 of 3 at Buffalo from May 25-27, 3 of 4 at Lehigh Valley from June 4-7 and 3 of 3 at Rochester from June 8-10.

JAKE CAN RAKE: Jake Elmore finished 2-for-4 with a double and RBI from the No. 8 spot in the order Monday night, giving him 987 hits in his minor league career. Elmore, 31, is batting .388 (47-for-121) with three homers, 13 doubles and 18 RBI in 36 games for Indy. Since being DFA'd at the end of May and rejoining the Tribe from Pittsburgh on May 30, he is 6-for-13 (.462) in five games.

MAGIC MIKE: Michael Feliz continued his dominance in Triple-A this season with 2.0 shutout innings last night, scattering two hits while striking out five. His five punchouts set a new season high and were his most in an outing since July 26, 2017 with Houston at Philadelphia (2.0ip, 8h, 6r, 6er, 2hr, 0bb, 5k). Feliz also became the first Tribe reliever with five strikeouts in an appearance since Damien Magnifico on July 8, 2018 vs. Columbus (3.0ip, 0h, 0r, 0bb, 5k).

SHUTDOWN RELIEVERS: Five Tribe relievers enter tonight's contest with sub-2.00 ERAs. Righties Yefry Ramirez (1.35, 3er/20.0ip), Michael Feliz (1.20, 2er/15.0ip), Dovydas Neverauskas (1.50, 3er/18.0ip) and Montana DuRapau (1.56, 3er/17.1ip) lead the way and are followed by southpaw Jake Brentz (1.88, 3er/14.1ip).

WILL'S WORLD: Tribe first baseman Will Craig ranks among league leaders in homers (T-3rd, 15), RBI (6th, 40) and total bases (8th, 110). Craig enters tonight's game riding a 10-game hitting streak dating back to May 25, the longest by a Tribe player this season. He is batting .390 (16-for-41) during the stretch with three homers, five doubles and eight RBI. Craig also carries an 18-game on-base streak into tonight's game, the fourth-longest active streak in the IL.

JESUS SAVES: RHP Jesus Liranzo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on May 27 and cleared outright waivers, officially joining Indy's roster ahead of tonight's contest. OF Trayvon Robinson was placed on the 7-day injured list with a left hamstring strain in a corresponding move. The 31-year-old Robinson exited the opener in Louisville following a slide at second base.

