Patriots Shut out Curve in Finale
July 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (43-28) defeated the Altoona Curve (38-31) 7-0 at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday evening.
Dermis Garcia put Somerset on the board with a no doubt home run (17) in the bottom of the second inning.
A bases loaded walk to Jason Lopez scored another run in the third.
Jesus Bastidas made his Double-A presence known with a solo home run (1) in the seventh inning. He then started the scoring the next inning with a hard hit two-run single to finish the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Brandon Lockridge added an RBI single and Oswaldo Cabrera an RBI groundout for the 7-0 final.
Luis Medina (W, 2-1) earned the win with 5.2 scoreless innings and six strikeouts. Travis MacGregor (L, 3-3) took the loss after he allowed an earned run on two hits in two innings pitched. Ron Marinaccio (S, 3) picked up a two-inning save.
The Patriots will travel to Reading to take on the Fightin Phils from Tuesday, July 27th through Sunday, August 1st.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots pitcher Luis Medina
