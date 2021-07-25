Patriots Shut out Curve in Finale

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (43-28) defeated the Altoona Curve (38-31) 7-0 at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday evening.

Dermis Garcia put Somerset on the board with a no doubt home run (17) in the bottom of the second inning.

A bases loaded walk to Jason Lopez scored another run in the third.

Jesus Bastidas made his Double-A presence known with a solo home run (1) in the seventh inning. He then started the scoring the next inning with a hard hit two-run single to finish the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI.

Brandon Lockridge added an RBI single and Oswaldo Cabrera an RBI groundout for the 7-0 final.

Luis Medina (W, 2-1) earned the win with 5.2 scoreless innings and six strikeouts. Travis MacGregor (L, 3-3) took the loss after he allowed an earned run on two hits in two innings pitched. Ron Marinaccio (S, 3) picked up a two-inning save.

The Patriots will travel to Reading to take on the Fightin Phils from Tuesday, July 27th through Sunday, August 1st.

