Erie SeaWolves vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies - Game Information

July 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (39-32, 4.0 GB SW Div, 4th) AT BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (27-41, 17.0 GB NE Div, 5th)

RHP Elvin Rodriguez (3-2, 5.36 ERA) VS. RHP Oscar De La Cruz (1-3, 6.42 ERA)

SUNDAY, juLY 25 / 1:05 PM / MIRABITO STADIUM

GAME #72 / ROAD GAME #36 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

TUESDAY, juLY 27 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY, juLY 28 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

THURSDAY, juLY 29 VS. AKRON, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves were on the losing end of a marathon contest with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday night. Erie lead by five runs in the third inning, hit five home runs, and collected 15 total hits. Despite the offensive assault, Erie still fell 14-13. The game lasted 3:42, the longest game of the year for Erie. Kerry Carpenter, Dillon Dingler, Ryan Kreidler, Josh Lester, and Brady Policelli all left the yard in the 13-run affair. Chance Kirby was hit for seven earned runs to tie a career high, and Binghamton rallied in the seventh inning to score six runs. Erie refused to roll over at the end of the night, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to cut their deficit to one run, and loading the bases in the ninth before finally falling.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.