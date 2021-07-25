Patriots Flatten the Curve in Shutout on Sunday
July 25, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Altoona Curve News Release
SOMERSET, NJ - Somerset right-hander Luis Medina kept the Curve offense quiet over 5.2 scoreless innings as the Patriots slugged their way to a 7-0 shutout of Altoona at TD Bank Ballpark on Sunday night.
Medina, the New York Yankees No. 7 prospect, struck out six batters on four walks and four hits allowed in the start. It was the second time in the series that the Curve were shutout, after a 10-0 loss on Thursday night.
Dermis Garcia began the scoring for the Patriots in the second inning with a monstrous solo home run off Altoona starter Travis MacGregor, his seventh of the season. Macgregor took the loss on two innings of work, allowing the one run with three strikeouts.
Curve reliever Oddy Nunez entered in the third inning and quickly loaded the bases on a pair of singles and a walk. With two outs, Nunez walked Jason Lopez to score a run. In his only inning of work, Nunez walked two batters and struck out two, allowing the one run.
Altoona right-hander Jeff Passantino returned from the injured list to toss four innings of one run ball. He struck out four batters and allowed three hits. The lone run on Passantino's line came from a solo home run to Jesus Bastidas in the seventh inning, to make it a 3-0 game.
Somerset struck for four insurance runs in the eighth inning off reliever Nathan Kirby. After a Lopez double and a walk, Bastidas cleared the bases with a two RBI single. A fielding error from Jesus Valdez put runners on second and third, allowing Brandon Lockridge to follow with an RBI single. Another runner scored on an Oswaldo Cabrera groundout. Kirby allowed three earned runs on three hits.
Altoona managed five hits in the loss, with two coming from Chase Murray. The Curve and Patriots split their six-game series three games apiece.
Altoona will return home on Tuesday evening to being a six-game series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A Affiliate of the Washington Nationals. LHP Trey McGough (2-2, 3.13 ERA) gets the start for Altoona, and he will be opposed by LHP Tim Cate (2-5, 5.18 ERA).
For tickets or more information about Curve Baseball, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
