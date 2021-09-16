Patriots Clinch Division Behind Bastidas Blasts

Jesus Bastidas of the Somerset Patriots rounds third after a home run

Akron, Ohio - Jesus Bastidas launched a pair of three-run home runs to lead the Somerset Patriots (71-45) to a 10-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks (71-45) on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Oswaldo Cabrera got the scoring started with a solo home run, his 23rd of the season. But, the RubberDucks responded when Brayan Lavastida and George Valera each batted in a run in the bottom half of the inning. Akron held a 2-1 lead through the first.

The lead wouldn't last long though. Dermis Garcia (30) launched a solo home run to centerfield to leadoff the second and tie the game at two. The Garcia homer matched the franchise record for home runs in a single season with Josh Pressley and Brandon Larson, who both hit the mark in 2008.

Akron jumped back in front in the fourth after Victor Nova drove in a run to make it a 3-2 score.

In the sixth, with two on and two out, Bastidas (4) crushed a three-run home run to left field to push Somerset ahead 5-3. Akron got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, but two innings later it was Bastidas (5) again with a three-run shot to cap off a four-run inning. Somerset extended its lead to 10-4 when Mickey Gasper drove in his second run of the contest in the top of the ninth.

Bastidas finished the night 3-for-5 with his first multi-homer game of his career and a career-high six RBI. The Patriots have now hit 18 home runs over their last six contests.

Randy Vasquez (2-1) earned the win after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits while striking out three. Ben Krauth (2-2) is handed the loss in Somerset's longest nine-inning game of the season (3:40).

With the win, the Patriots have clinched their first-ever Double-A Northeast League Northeast Division championship. However, the team has not yet clinched a playoff berth.

Somerset continues its playoff push, now tied with Akron for first place, tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. Hayden Wesneski is slated to take the mound against Konnor Pilkington at Canal Park.

