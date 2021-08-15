Party at the Plate: Rainiers Continue to Rake in 7-4 Win over Las Vegas

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (51-36) remained in a first place tie with Reno on Saturday, after a 7-4 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (43-44) at Cheney Stadium. Behind a huge night from Donovan Walton, the Rainiers have won 14 of their last 17 games, and five straight.

A Jose Marmolejos RBI single with the bases loaded staked Tacoma to a 1-0 lead in the first inning; it was RBI number 60 for Marmolejos in only 62 games played with the Rainiers. He ended the night with 61.

The score was 4-0 Tacoma after two innings on Walton's seventh home run, a three-run shot to right field. Sam Travis (double) and Jack Reinheimer (walk) set the table.

The first Las Vegas run came on a Mickey McDonald RBI double in the third. Tacoma's lead was shaved to 4-2 in the fourth, after the 18th homer for the Aviators' Austin Allen. The Rainiers extended their lead to 5-2 when Marmolejos walked with the bases loaded in the home half of the fourth.

In the fifth inning, Pierce County native/resident and Aviators third baseman Nate Mondou blasted a two-out solo shot, his seventh homer of 2021 and the first in his "home" ballpark. During the home half of the inning however, the Rainiers struck back for two more, when Walton drove in his fourth and fifth runs of the night with a double into the left field corner. Marcus Wilson (walk) and Travis (single) each scored. The five RBI for Walton was the fourth such instance for Tacoma this season (Marmolejos, Kennie Taylor and Taylor Trammell).

Tacoma starter Robert Dugger tossed five innings, scattering five hits. The three runs he allowed were earned; he did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Las Vegas added a Carlos Perez sac fly in the eighth, for the game's final run.

Nick Duron pitched a perfect seventh inning for the Rainiers in his Triple-A debut, and Jimmy Yacabonis ended the game with a strikeout for his fourth save.

The Rainiers are next in action on Sunday, a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium.

