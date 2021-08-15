OKC Dodgers Use Estévez Double to Down Round Rock Late

Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Omar Estévez lined a two-run double to the wall in left field in the eighth inning to break a tie and help send the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 6-4 win against the Round Rock Express Sunday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (47-41) scored three runs in the first inning to take the lead. Sheldon Neuse led off for OKC and swatted a solo homer out to center field. Cristian Santana and Estévez added RBI singles to extend the Dodgers' lead to 3-0 in the first inning. Round Rock scored two runs in the top of the second inning before Gavin Lux answered in the bottom of the inning with a RBI single to push the Dodgers' lead to 4-2. Round Rock pitchers then retired the next 15 Dodgers batters and Dodgers starting pitcher Aaron Wilkerson retired 15 of 16 batters he faced as both teams were held scoreless in the third through seventh innings. The Express (42-46) scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to tie the game, 4-4, before Estévez's two-run double in the bottom of the inning pushed OKC in front.

Of Note:

-Omar Estévez tied his season-high mark with three RBI. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a double. Sunday marked his first multi-hit game since July 27 against Sugar Land and his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

-Gavin Lux doubled and singled in his first two at-bats and finished the game 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored as he continued his Major League Rehab Assignment. He also played nine innings in the field at second base. Lux is 7-for-22 with two walks, two RBI and eight runs scored. He has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

-Sheldon Neuse hit OKC's third leadoff homer of the season Sunday. The Dodgers' first two leadoff homers of 2021 both came against Sugar Land. Steven Souza Jr. hit a leadoff homer July 23 against Sugar Land in OKC and Zach Reks hit a leadoff homer at Sugar Land June 24. The Dodgers have hit 57 homers in their last 34 games. They entered the game with the most homers in Triple-A West since July 8.

-Sheldon Neuse finished Sunday's game 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two runs scored. He has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 16-for-45 (.356) with 10 extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

-Cristian Santana went 2-for-4 Sunday with a RBI and scored two runs. He has hit safely in his last 16 starts, going 27-for-65 (.415) with 12 RBI and 10 multi-hit games.

-In his team-leading 16th start of the season, Aaron Wilkerson pitched 7.0 innings for his longest outing of the season, allowing four runs and six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was Wilkerson's longest outing since May 31, 2019 with San Antonio against Omaha when he pitched 7.0 shutout innings. Logan Salow (2-0) followed Wilkerson and was credited with the win and a blown save. He pitched one inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout. James Pazos closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save of the season.

-With Sunday's win, the Dodgers improved to 3-1 in the current Red Dirt Rumble rivalry series against Round Rock.

-Sunday's game clocked in at 2 hours, 33 minutes - OKC's shortest nine-inning home game of the season. The Dodgers' shortest home game of the season overall was a seven-inning game that was part of a June 7 doubleheader against Sugar Land at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (2:22).

What's Next: The OKC Dodgers and Round Rock Express continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Monday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Triple-A West League Stories from August 15, 2021

