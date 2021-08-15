Aces Notes

August 15, 2021







A Silver Lining:

The Aces remained in a tie with the Tacoma Rainiers atop the Triple-A West, West Division standings following their 8-3 win against El Paso.

Andrew Young singled in the first to increase his hitting streak to four games.

Ildemaro Vargas recorded at least one hit for his 10th-straight game, smacking a two-run single in the sixth. Vargas' 10-game hit streak is also a team-high in 2021.

Luke Weaver dominated in his 2.2 innings of work, allowing just one hit and struck out six in his rehab start.

Juniel Querecuto smacked his ninth homer of the season with a two-run shot in the opening frame, increasing his base-knock stretch to five contests.

Jesus Liranzo threw two near-perfect innings in his relief appearance, retiring six of the seven batters he faced and striking out one.

Former Reno Aces Tyler Gilbert tossed a no-hitter in his first start with the Arizona Diamondbacks, striking out five Padres en route to the team's 7-0 win. His battery mate was also former Ace Daulton Varsho.

Hot August Nights:

Henry Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .402/.477/.670 slash line while going 45-for-112 at the dish in 31 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits to go along with 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 10 appearances in July, Ramos is hitting .385/.442/.769 with three doubles, four home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 12 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.42 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on nine hits while compiling six holds and one save.

Since the start of August, Vargas has recorded at least one hit in each of his 10 starts. The Aces' all-time hits leader is slashing .400/.490/.625 with 16 hits, six doubles and one home run to go with 10 tallies.

Seth Beer has also been swinging a hot bat in August, going 16-for-40 (.400) at the dish with eight RBIs and five runs scored.

When Sparks Ignite:

After its split doubleheader, El Paso still holds the worst record in Triple-A West with a 35-50 mark and a run differential of -92, being outscored, 523-431.

The Chihuahuas have scored the fewest runs in Triple-A West with 431 runs scored while being the only team in the section to not reach the 100-home run plateau with 95.

Despite the team's record, El Paso leads Triple-A West with two complete games and tied Salt Lake with four shutouts. Luke Westphal and Caleb Boushley each went the distance in their respective game while Westphal tossed five perfect innings in the shortened complete game.

The Aces saw a familiar face across the diamond in former reliever Alex Powers. The right-hander made 13 appearances with the Aces before getting released on June 24, going 2-0 with a 5.29 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 17.0 innings of work. In last night's game, Vargas took his ex-teammate deep for a solo shot in the ninth.

Westphal will take the mound after losing back-to-back starts to Sacramento. In his two nods against the River Cats, the left-hander did not make it past the third inning, surrendering at least five earned runs. Westphal will make his first start against the Diamondback's Triple-A affiliate.

Humberto Mejia will also face El Paso for the first time in his career. Despite losing his last start to Tacoma, the right-hander holds a 3-1 record with a 4.26 ERA in his last seven starts, striking out 34 batters in 38 innings of work.

If the (Wa)Shoe Fits...:

Reno still sits atop Triple-A with a .289 batting average, 608 runs scored and 889 hits through 87 contests this season. The team from Northern Nevada became the first team in Triple-A to hit the 600-run plateau while joining Rancho Cucamonga and Everett. The 2011 squad still holds the franchise record for fastest to 600 tallies, reaching the mark in 82 games. That same team went on to register a club-leading 933 runs.

The Aces are one of three teams to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 222 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .314 batting average, 314 hits, 50 home runs, 57 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 222 tallies and .314 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 13 more runs than Carolina with 209 and 34 more points than second-best Quad City with a .280 mark.

Blake Lalli's squad sits in third in all of professional baseball with 57 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Montgomery Biscuits with 61 and the Tampa Bay Rays with 70 tallies. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .317 batting average, sitting ahead of the Buffalo Bison with a .307 mark.

