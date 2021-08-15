Round Rock Drops Close Contest 6-4 to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Round Rock Express (42-46) dropped a close 6-4 contest to the Oklahoma City Dodgers (47-41) as the home team used a two-run eighth to secure the game four win at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Round Rock reliever LHP Wes Benjamin (2-5, 9.08) was tagged with the loss after allowing the Dodgers' two game-winnings runs to cross during his 1.0 inning. Despite allowing the tying runs to score, Oklahoma City reliever LHP Logan Salow (2-0, 3.45) earned the win after spending one frame on the mound. Express starter LHP Brock Burke tossed 6.0 innings that saw four runs during the first two and then went on to record four perfect frames.

Oklahoma City 3B Sheldon Neuse started the contest with a solo home run to center field. The Dodgers added two more to their total in the first inning as 2B Gavin Lux doubled down the left-field line then advanced on a passed ball before scoring on a Cristian Santana single. Santana then moved to second as RF Zach Reks was hit by a pitch and found third when C Anthony Bemboom worked a walk. The final run crossed as Omar Estévez drove Santana home.

The Express plated two runs in the top of the second when DH John Hicks knocked a leadoff single, moved on a drawn walk from 3B Sherten Apostel and scored thanks to an Elier Hernandez double. Apostel trimmed the Dodgers' lead to 3-2 after crossing home as C Jack Kruger grounded out.

Oklahoma City extended its advantage to 4-2 in the bottom of the frame when a single from Lux sent Neuse home after the third basemen had hit a double.

After five scoreless innings, including three that went three up, three down on both sides, Round Rock tied the contest at four runs apiece in the eighth. CF Steele Walker blasted a leadoff home run to right field for the first score of the frame. SS Ryan Dorow followed with a double then scored as 1B Curtis Terry knocked a double of his own.

The Dodgers regained their lead in the bottom of the inning. Santana and Bemboom reached base on a single and walk, respectively, then both crossed home as Estévez brought his RBI tally to three with a double for a 6-4 lead.

Despite Kruger and Walker reaching base for Round Rock in the top of the ninth, Oklahoma City LHP James Pazos kept the two away from home plate to earn the save and secure the 6-4 win.

The two face off on Monday night for game five of the six-game series. Express LHP Jake Latz (0-0, 5.40) is set to make the night's start against Dodgers LHP Vidal Nuño (4-0, 6.91). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

