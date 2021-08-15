Bees Battle Back for Win

The Salt Lake Bees picked up their third straight win with a 4-3 victory over the Sacramento River Cats on Sunday afternoon. The Bees trailed 3-0 in the fifth when they started to chip away at the Sacramento lead. Luis Rengifo delivered a two run double in the fifth to pull Salt Lake to within one and they tied the game in the sixth on a run-scoring double by Gavin Cecchini. The Bees grabbed the lead in the seventh, as Rengifo singled with one out, moved to third on a single by Matt Thaiss and, after a walk to Michael Stefanic, scored on a fielder's choice by Jose Rojas. It marks the second straight consecutive game that Rojas has driven in the winning run.

Kyle Tyler (1-1) earned his first career Triple-A win, as he shutout Sacramento over the last four innings. Tyler allowed just one hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Rengifo led the Bees' offense with three hits and two runs batted in, while Cecchini added two hits and one RBI.

