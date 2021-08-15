Chatwood can't escape jam as River Cats drop Sunday matinee

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Sacramento River Cats (38-50) saw another early lead slip away, this time dropping Sunday afternoon's contest to the Salt Lake Bees (41-47) after leading the game 3-0.

Outfielder Bryce Johnson's two-run single in the fifth inning extended the cushion to three for right-hander Sean Hjelle, who was making his first road start since being promoted to Triple-A. Hjelle ran into a bit of trouble in his final two innings, but overall turned out another solid performance. His six and one-third innings tied Shun Yamaguchi for the longest outing by a River Cats starter this season, and gave the bullpen a much-needed break.

Recently-acquired veteran Tyler Chatwood was summoned to try escaping a two-on, one-out situation in the seventh but a walk and an RBI groundout put Salt Lake narrowly ahead en route to their second consecutive one-run victory.

The River Cats will welcome back lefty Scott Kazmir on Monday night to make his first start since July 12. He rejoins the club after representing Team USA in Tokyo as part of their Silver Medal Olympic performance. Salt Lake has yet to name a starter. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live on online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Outfield prospect Heliot Ramos continues to heat up at the plate, adding a triple to his young Triple-A resume on Sunday afternoon. After a slow first five games, Ramos has seven doubles, a triple, and a home run among 18 total hits in his last 17 games.

