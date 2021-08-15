Bees Rally for a 9-8 Walk-Off against Sacramento

Jose Rojas capped off a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run single, as the Salt Lake Bees rallied for a 9-8 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night. The Bees trailed 8-1 in fourth, but chipped away and were down three going into the bottom of the ninth. Kean Wong and Chad Wallach each walked to open the frame and Dalton Pompey singled to score Wong. Brennon Lund's ground out brought home Wallach to get the Bees back to within one. With two outs, Matt Thaiss was intentionally walked and Michael Stefanic drew a base on balls to load the bases for Rojas' game-winning hit on a 1-0 pitch.

Tim Peterson (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win. The Salt Lake bullpen kept Sacramento off the scoreboard the final five innings to give the bats a chance to come back. Rojas would lead the Bees with four hits and two runs batted in, while Stefanic added three hits, including two homers, with two RBI. Wallach reached base five times with three hits and two walks and Pompey had his first three hit game with Salt Lake.

