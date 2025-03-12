Parish Scores, Adds Assist in Home Loss to Steelheads

March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes left wing Caden Taylor (left) vs. the Brampton Steelheads

(Peterborough, ON) - On Wednesday, March 12, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Brampton Steelheads at the PMC for their annual CHL Jersey Contest game presented by Real Canadian Superstore. The Steelheads won the game by a score of 6-3.

As a part of the Real Canadian Superstore CHL Jersey Contest, the Petes were wearing jerseys designed by Julien Thiffault. The game jerseys are available for auction until March 17, 2025 at 10:59 a.m. EST. Fans can access the jersey auction. All proceeds are in support of the President's Choice Children's Charity.

Francis Parish and Quinton Pagé both led the way for the Petes with a goal and an assist each. Gavin Bryant also scored, while Martin Matejicek, Braydon McCallum, and Brady Stonehouse all picked up an assist.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Brampton Goal (9:20) - Porter Martone (31), Assists - Angus MacDonell (25), Luke Misa (47)

Second Period:

Brampton Goal (4:29) - Stevie Leskovar (1), Assist - Jack Van Volsen (20)

Brampton Goal (6:06) - Lucas Karmiris (11), Assists - Carson Rehkopf (39), Konnor Smith (10)

Peterborough Goal (13:33) - Gavin Bryant (10), Assist - Francis Parish (11), Quinton Pagé (13)

Brampton Goal (16:41) - Aidan Lane (4), Assists - Carson Rehkopf (40), Lucas Karmiris (20)

Brampton Goal (19:50) - Aidan Lane (5), Assists - Jakub Fibigr (26), Spencer Sova (25)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:38) - Francis Parish (6), Assist - Martin Matejicek (16)

Brampton Goal (9:38) - Angus MacDonell (26) - Assists - Porter Martone (60), Luke Misa (48)

Peterborough Goal (18:16) - Quinton Pagé (10), Assists - Braydon McCallum (20), Brady Stonehouse (12)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, March 14, when they travel to Kingston to take on the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Slush Puppie Place. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

