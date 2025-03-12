Petes Call up Defenceman Luis Sturgeon from the Peterborough Petes U18's

March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes defenceman Luis Sturgeon

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Emily Simonetta) Peterborough Petes defenceman Luis Sturgeon(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Emily Simonetta)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke announced today that the team has called up defenceman Luis Sturgeon for tonight's game against the Brampton Steelheads.

Sturgeon, a native of London, ON, was originally drafted by the Petes in the 11th round, 205th overall, of the 2024 OHL Draft. He was selected out of the Lambton Jr. Sting program, where he put up 11 points in 30 games for their U16 team in 2023-24. This season, Sturgeon played in 26 games for the Peterborough Petes U18's, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists for 16 points. He also featured in 10 playoff games for the U18 Petes, picking up an assist.

"Luis is a big, strong defenceman who had a solid season with the U18 Petes," noted Oke. "We were able to track his development a lot this season as he was able to work out and practice with the OHL team regularly. This is another good example of how our relationship with the U18 Petes provides players with a development model and pathway to the OHL."

Luis joins a long list of U18 Petes who have had the opportunity to play in the OHL for Peterborough. This list includes Michael Simpson, Quinton Pagé, Brody Partridge, Easton Rye, Masen Johnston, Thanasi Marentette, Sam McCue, Dylan Woulds, Josh Kavanagh, and Cole Patey. Sturgeon will wear number 20 for the Petes.

The Petes are back in action on Wednesday, March 12, when they host the Brampton Steelheads. The Petes will be wearing their Real Canadian Superstore contest winning jersey design. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

