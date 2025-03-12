Firebirds Come up Short in Owen Sound, 6-3

Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day vs. the Owen Sound Attack

OWEN SOUND, Ont. - The Firebirds struck for three goals in the second period to take the lead, but the Owen Sound Attack responded with four goals as they went on to beat Flint, 6-3 on Wednesday night at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Owen Sound opened the scoring early in the first period. Pierce Mbuyi fed Michael Dec in front of the net for a shot that he slid past Nathan Day to make it 1-0. The Attack then added to that lead late in the first on a Declan Waddick goal that put them up by a pair.

The Firebirds answered in the second though when Matthew Mania found Chris Thibodeau with space on the left wing. Thibodeau skated to the left faceoff dot and snapped a shot high past Carter George's glove to cut the lead to one.

Flint then tied it when Jimmy Lombardi forced a turnover in the neutral zone and carried it into the attacking end. He hit the trailing Sam McCue who roofed a shot high past George to even the score, 2-2.

The Birds took the lead four minutes later as Jeremy Martin took a pass shy of the red line and sped ahead into the offensive zone. Martin got the edge on the defense and sent a snap shot through George, giving Flint a 3-2 edge.

Owen Sound answered though with a shorthanded goal late in the second. Waddick forced a turnover and carried the puck into the attacking zone. He used the defender as a screen and sent a wrist shot by Day on the glove side to make it 3-3.

The Attack then struck for three goals in the third period, beginning seven and a half minutes in when Waddick cashed in during a delayed penalty to complete his hat trick. Mbuyi later deked to his backhand and slid the puck by Day and Landon Hookey finished a one-timer in the slot to give Owen Sound its 6-3 advantage.

The Firebirds fell to 28-30-2-3 with the loss while the Attack improved to 23-33-4-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint won the season series with Owen Sound, 3-1-0-0...Chris Thibodeau's goal was his 20th of the season and it extended his point streak to five games. Thibodeau is one goal shy of his career-high of 21, set during the 2023-24 season with the Kingston Frontenacs...Sam McCue now has two goals in two games against Owen Sound, since being acquired by the Firebirds from the Attack at the trade deadline in January.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will return home and host the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday night. It's Education Appreciation Night, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and Michigan Educational Association. All educational staff employees can receive a free ticket to the game, courtesy of the game night sponsors, by showing proof of employment at the Dort Financial Center box office. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

