Frontenacs Getting Set to Host the 67's in Must Win Matchup

March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs start their March Break off with a matchup on home ice against the Ottawa 67's. It's a must win game for the Frontenacs as there are only six games left in their regular season schedule with first place in the Eastern Conference still up for grabs. The Frontenacs are five points back of the first place Brantford Bulldogs with a game in hand, so if they want a shot at securing home ice advantage in their side of the bracket they need to take care of business against the 67's tonight.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs hold a two game win streak over the 67's

The season series between these two sides is tied at three a piece

Cedrick Guindon will play in his 267th consecutive game tonight; moving him into sole possession of third on the OHL's all-time iron man streak.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Cedrick Guindon (#93)

What else can you say about Cedrick Guindon at this point? He's been as advertised and then some; a centreman that can play in all situations, win faceoffs, be relied upon against the opposition's top units, and an incredible leader in the locker room. Guindon moves into third all-time on the OHL's iron man streak tonight, an amazing accomplishment. He has not missed a game in his OHL career having played in 266 games as of writing, and is just under a point per game with 264 points.

Ottawa - Luca Pinelli (#20)

Another long time foe of the Frontenacs is back tonight as 67's captain Luca Pinelli is looking to continue his strong performances against the black and gold this season. Pinelli has 11 points in 6 games against Kingston this season and is leading the charge for his team in scoring on the season to boot. The Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has 63 points in 46 games which is impressive for a team on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Pinelli's Ottawa 67's are four points back of the North Bay Battalion for 8th in the Eastern Conference and both teams have six games left in their respective schedules. For only having 21 wins on the season, the 67's have played the Frontenacs incredibly well this season. If anyone is going to play spoiler tonight, look no further than Luca Pinelli.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

Wednesday, March 12th @ 7PM - vs Ottawa 67's

