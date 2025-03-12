Game Day - March 12 - GUE vs. LDN

March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's the third annual Captain's Cause night sponsored by BDO. This year's game will be in support of Captain Jett Luchanko's choice charity, the Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington.

The game will feature a ceremonial puck drop with Larry Lutgendorff, Director of Fund Development for Alzheimer Society Waterloo Wellington, and Wayne G, a client of ASWW. On Wednesday, there will be an information table in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. A very limited number of Captain's Cause scally caps will be available for $10.00 on Wednesday. The caps are also available through pre-order online through Spyke's Sport Shop, click here to shop. In addition to the hat sales, we will be auctioning off a signed game-worn Jett Luchanko jersey. The auction will be located at the ASWW community table and will be open until the end of the second period. The game's 50/50 will support the Alzeimer Society Waterloo Wellington, click here to buy your 50/50 tickets.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

Has 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 39 games this season

Who to Watch - London Knights

Has 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) in 43 games this season

Has four assists in his last game against the Storm

Has 20 points (9 goals, 11 assists) in his last 10 games played

Easton Cowan

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. London 5-0-0-0 Guelph 0-5-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. London 5-1-0-0 Guelph 1-5-0-0

Last 5 Years London 20-9-2-2 Guelph 13-17-2-1

Last 5 Years LDN vs. GUE @ Guelph London 8-5-1-1 Guelph 7-8-0-0

Last 5 Years LDN vs. GUE @ London London 12-4-1-1 Guelph 6-9-2-1

