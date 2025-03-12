Bentley Davidson Is a Front for a Day

In partnership with Scotiabank, the Kingston Frontenacs were proud to welcome a very special guest to the arena for today's game. Bentley Davidson was on hand today to sign a one-day contract with the Kingston Frontenacs and officially became a "Front for the Day".

Since he was two years old, Bentley Davidson has dedicated Halloween to fundraising for community causes. It started when he dressed up as Gord Downie of the Tragically Hip. Photos went viral, and ended up raising $500 for the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Hospital.

Since then, he's raised money for Sick Kids, Adopt A Child, The Children's Treatment Centre, Belleville General Hospital Cancer Department, Sunny Days Adult Living, MS, and juvenile diabetes. In total he's raised an incredible $56,491 since his first year.

Bentley's amazing efforts have not gone unnoticed. His kindred spirit and out of this world gratitude has embodied what it means to be a member of the Kingston Frontenacs; making him the perfect "Front for a Day."

Bentley received a signed stick from General Manager Kory Cooper as a part of his tour and contract signing this afternoon.

