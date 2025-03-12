Colts Top Niagara

March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts were back on the road with a quick trip to take on the Niagara IceDogs.

Jaiden Newton opened the games by scoring with a beautiful goal going through an IceDog defender before tucking it in for his second goal of the season.

Anthony Romani would lead the way for the Colts with two goals and an assist, including the game-winner in the third period.

Dalyn Wakely contributed with a goal and two assists while Kashawn Aitcheson notched three assists.

With the victory, the Colts clinched the Central Division for the first time since 2018, while the win also marked Head Coach and GM Marty Williamson's 600th career victory.

