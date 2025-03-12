Game Day, Game 63, Firebirds at Attack - 7 p.m.

March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 63 - Firebirds at Attack

Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre

Owen Sound, Ontario

7:00 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Sam McCue had a hat trick, Jimmy Lombardi handed out three assists and the Firebirds hammered the Sarnia Sting, 6-2, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 26 saves on 28 shots and Chris Thibodeau finished with a goal and an assist.

A CLINCHING SCENARIO: Flint enters Wednesday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with six games remaining in the regular season. Flint's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is three. Any combination of three points gained by the Firebirds or lost by the Attack would put Flint in the playoffs. Therefore, a win in regulation, OT or a shootout on Wednesday night would be enough to clinch a playoff spot for Flint.

ON SPECIAL TEAMS: The Firebirds went 3-for-3on the penalty kill on Saturday night against Sarnia and have now killed off 21 consecutive penalties. The Birds are 28-for-29 on the penalty kill in their last 10 games. Flint also went 2-for-4 on the power play on Saturday night, snapping an 0-for-10 stretch with an man advantage in the process.

THROW YOUR HATS: Sam McCue notched his second hat trick in 15 games as a Firebird on Saturday night. McCue had previously tallied a hat trick on January 30 in a 5-1 win on the road against the Windsor Spitfires. Saturday's performance came in his return from an eight-game absence due to injury. McCue has scored six of his 12 goals as a Firebird during his two hat tricks.

CLEAN SWEEP AVAILABLE: The Firebirds lead the season series with the Attack, 3-0-0-0. Flint shut out Owen Sound twice on home ice and beat the Attack, 5-4, in their first road match up on January 18. The Firebirds have won three straight games at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre; they went 2-0-0-0 in Owen Sound last season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Chris Thibodeau had a goal and an assist on Saturday night, his third consecutive multi-point game...Thibodeau and Matthew Mania are tied for the team lead with a goal and three assists each in three games against Owen Sound...the Attack currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference, one point back of the eighth place Soo Greyhounds and the final playoff spot.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head back home to host the Soo Greyhounds on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.

