Fronts Put up a Seven Goal Performance over Ottawa

March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | OTT 0

18:19 Emil Pieniniemi (9) - Tuomas Uronen, Cedrick Guindon (PPG)

2nd Period

KGN 2 | OTT 0

3:20 Ethan Miedema (20) - Maleek McGowan, Cedrick Guindon

KGN 3 | OTT 0

6:20 Cal Uens (6) - Tyler Hopkins, Ethan Miedema

KGN 4 | OTT 0

8:31 Joey Willis (23) - Emil Pieniniemi, Cedrick Guindon (PPG)

KGN 5 | OTT 0

9:44 Jacob Battaglia (39) - Tuomas Uronen, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)

KGN 6 | OTT 0

12:49 Gage Heyes (20) - Ethan Miedema, Tyler Hopkins

KGN 6 | OTT 1

17:00 Nic Whitehead (9) - Filip Ekberg, Luca Pinelli

3rd Period

KGN 7 | OTT 1

4:49 Emil Pieniniemi (10) - Jacob Battaglia, Joey Willis (PPG)

Friday, March 14th vs Peterborough Petes - 7PM Puck Drop - Presented by: Pro Hockey Life

