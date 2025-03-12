Fronts Put up a Seven Goal Performance over Ottawa
March 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | OTT 0
18:19 Emil Pieniniemi (9) - Tuomas Uronen, Cedrick Guindon (PPG)
2nd Period
KGN 2 | OTT 0
3:20 Ethan Miedema (20) - Maleek McGowan, Cedrick Guindon
KGN 3 | OTT 0
6:20 Cal Uens (6) - Tyler Hopkins, Ethan Miedema
KGN 4 | OTT 0
8:31 Joey Willis (23) - Emil Pieniniemi, Cedrick Guindon (PPG)
KGN 5 | OTT 0
9:44 Jacob Battaglia (39) - Tuomas Uronen, Emil Pieniniemi (PPG)
KGN 6 | OTT 0
12:49 Gage Heyes (20) - Ethan Miedema, Tyler Hopkins
KGN 6 | OTT 1
17:00 Nic Whitehead (9) - Filip Ekberg, Luca Pinelli
3rd Period
KGN 7 | OTT 1
4:49 Emil Pieniniemi (10) - Jacob Battaglia, Joey Willis (PPG)
Friday, March 14th vs Peterborough Petes - 7PM Puck Drop - Presented by: Pro Hockey Life
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 12, 2025
- Fronts Put up a Seven Goal Performance over Ottawa - Kingston Frontenacs
- Firebirds Come up Short in Owen Sound, 6-3 - Flint Firebirds
- Parish Scores, Adds Assist in Home Loss to Steelheads - Peterborough Petes
- Four-Point Nights for Alfano, Fimis Lift Erie 6-5 in Dogfight at Sarnia - Erie Otters
- Bentley Davidson Is a Front for a Day - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day - March 12 - GUE vs. LDN - Guelph Storm
- Frontenacs Getting Set to Host the 67's in Must Win Matchup - Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes Call up Defenceman Luis Sturgeon from the Peterborough Petes U18's - Peterborough Petes
- Spitfires Beat Erie 7-5 - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Day, Game 63, Firebirds at Attack - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Top Niagara - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.