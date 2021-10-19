Panthers Assign Matt Keirsted to Charlotte

The Checkers received a key piece for their blue line on Tuesday, as the Panthers assigned Matt Kiersted to Charlotte.

The rookie defensemen appeared in two games for Florida during his recent stint, recording his first pro point with an assist against the Islanders on Saturday.

Kiersted joins the Checkers as they prepare to host the Hershey Bears for a pair of contests starting Friday.

