Condors Renew Stockton Rivalry on Saturday at 7 p.m.
October 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors renew their rivalry with the Stockton Heat on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Check out rapid highlights from the team's two wins this past weekend: Saturday 5-3 over Abbotsford and Sunday 1-0 shutout of San Jose.
Here are five things you need to know for this weekend's Saturday night rivalry:
RIVALRY RENEWED
The Highway 99 rivalry returns on Saturday as the Condors host Stockton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bakersfield won both games over the weekend while Stockton picked up three points.
FLEX YOUR WAY TO A GAME
Save money and guarantee your seats with a Condors Flex Pack. Available in 10 ticket and 20 ticket options, choose how and when you want to use your tickets, all while saving time and money.
PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING
Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning 90 minutes before games on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900.
COVID-19 PROTOCOLS IN PLACE
Fans are asked to familiarize themselves with COVID-19 protocols prior to coming to Condorstown. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry.
