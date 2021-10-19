Condors Renew Stockton Rivalry on Saturday at 7 p.m.

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors renew their rivalry with the Stockton Heat on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Check out rapid highlights from the team's two wins this past weekend: Saturday 5-3 over Abbotsford and Sunday 1-0 shutout of San Jose.

Here are five things you need to know for this weekend's Saturday night rivalry:

RIVALRY RENEWED

The Highway 99 rivalry returns on Saturday as the Condors host Stockton. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bakersfield won both games over the weekend while Stockton picked up three points.

FLEX YOUR WAY TO A GAME

PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING

Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning 90 minutes before games on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900.

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS IN PLACE

Fans are asked to familiarize themselves with COVID-19 protocols prior to coming to Condorstown. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required for entry.

