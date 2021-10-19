Anaheim Ducks Recall Carrick and Milano; Golod, Printz Swap Homes

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Sam Carrick and left wing Sonny Milano from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Ducks reassigned left wing Maxim Golod to San Diego from the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) while the Gulls recalled left wing Greg Printz from Tulsa.

Carrick, 29 (2/4/92), scored 2-4=6 points with a +4 rating and 28 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Anaheim in 2020-21. In 47 career NHL games with Anaheim and Toronto, Carrick has 4-7=11 points and 43 PIM. The 6-0, 200-pound forward appeared in one contest with San Diego to begin the season, while he scored 14-10=24 points with a +5 rating in 27 games with the Gulls in 2020-21.

Acquired from Chicago with Spencer Abbott in exchange for Kenton Helgesen and a seventh-round selection in the 2019 NHL Draft on Mar. 1, 2017, Carrick leads San Diego in all-time scoring (85-95=180), goals, assists and games played (217). Originally selected by Toronto in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft, Carrick has registered 137-171=308 points with a +54 rating and 686 PIM in 466 career AHL games with San Diego, Rockford and Toronto.

Milano, 25 (5/12/96), has appeared in 131 career NHL games with Anaheim and Columbus, earning 22-25=47 points and 36 PIM. The 6-0, 204-pound forward began the season with San Diego, recording an assist (0-1=1) in his lone appearance Oct. 16 at Ontario. Acquired from Columbus for Devin Shore Feb. 24, 2020, Milano scored 2-3=5 points in nine games for Anaheim in 2019-20.

Originally selected by Columbus in the first round (16th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft, Milano has collected 45-70=115 points and 72 PIM in 166 career AHL games with San Diego, Cleveland, Lake Erie and Springfield. He won a Calder Cup championship with Lake Erie in 2016, scoring 4-4=8 points in 17 postseason games. The Massapequa, N.Y. native has represented Team USA at several international tournaments, including a bronze medal at the 2018 World Championship and back-to-back World Junior Championships in 2015 and 2016 (bronze).

Golod, 21 (8/18/00), recorded 1-4=5 points with a +5 rating and 8 PIM in 16 AHL games with San Diego during his first professional season in 2020-21. The 5-11, 175-pound forward also tallied 2-5=7 points with a +1 rating and 10 PIM in 10 ECHL games with Tulsa in 2020-21.

Printz, 23 (5/4/98), tallied 1-2=3 points with 12 PIM in 13 games with San Diego in 2020-21. The 6-2, 221-pound forward also scored 6-9=15 points with 12 PIM in 25 games during his senior season at Providence College (Hockey East) in 2020-21 before signing a professional tryout (PTO) with the Gulls on Apr. 4, 2021.

