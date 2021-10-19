Grand Rapids Signs Toledo's Josh Dickinson to PTO

October 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday signed center Josh Dickinson to a professional tryout.

The fourth-year pro has spent the majority of his career in the Colorado Eagles organization, splitting time between the AHL club and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. In 47 AHL games between Colorado and San Antonio since 2018, Dickinson has logged 14 points (2-12-14) and 16 penalty minutes, including two assists and six PIM in seven games during the Eagles' 2020-21 campaign. The Georgetown, Ontario, native has also appeared in 82 ECHL contests with Utah and the Indy Fuel, totaling 70 points (26-44-70) and 47 PIM.

The 23-year-old spent just one season (2017-18) in the college ranks with Clarkson University in the ECAC, registering 26 points (15-11-26) and 12 PIM in 40 contests.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.