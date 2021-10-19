Kraken Assign Kole Lind to Charlotte, Recall Joey Daccord

The Kraken made a pair of roster moves ahead of their road trip finale Tuesday night, assigning forward Kole Lind to Charlotte and recalling goalie Joey Daccord.

The 23-year-old Lind made his Kraken debut in last night's loss to Philadelphia.

Lind has logged 70 points (24g, 46a) in 126 AHL games over his three full pro seasons, as well as appearing in eight NHL games. A second-round pick by the Canucks in 2017, Lind split last season between Vancouver and Utica, where he put up a point-per-game in eight AHL contests.

Daccord was between the pipes for the Checkers, where he stopped 26 of 27 shots and picked up the first win of the season for Charlotte.

Lind and Daccord, who were both selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, join a Kraken team wrapping up a season-starting road trip tonight before hosting Vancouver on Saturday for their home opener.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers have recalled Evan Fitzpatrick from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The netminder signed an AHL deal with Charlotte this offseason and was part of the Checkers' training camp before being sent to Greenville earlier this month.

