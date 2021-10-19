Penguins Weekly

October 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Saturday, Oct. 16 - PENGUINS 2 vs. Lehigh Valley 1

The Penguins officially opened the 2021-22 season with an exciting, 2-1 win over the Phantoms. Halfway through the first period, rookie Valtteri Puustinen scored his first AHL goal and put the Penguins on the board. Lehigh Valley tied the game late in the middle frame, but the Penguins responded quickly at the beginning of the third. Niclas Almari netted the game-winner, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton maintained the lead due to the 30-save performance of Filip Lindberg in his pro debut.

Sunday, Oct. 17 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Charlotte 4

Playing on less than 24-hours rest, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton took to the ice again and was handed its first loss of the year. Despite a relentless effort from the black and gold, several great scoring opportunities were stonewalled by Checkers goalie Joey Daccord. Félix Robert scored the only goal of the night for the Penguins, batting in an extra-attacker, power-play goal late in the third period.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Oct. 22 - PENGUINS vs. Hartford

The Penguins conclude their season-opening, three-game homestand by facing off against the Hartford Wolf Pack. The last time these teams met was during the 2019-20 season when Wilkes-Barre/Scranton won all three matchups. Friday's game also features $2 select draft beers from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will hit the road for the first time this season, but it's a short drive down the PA Turnpike. The Phantoms might be battling for their first win of the season, as they dropped both of their games played so far. Eight of the last 10 games played between Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Lehigh Valley have been decided by one goal, with seven of those contests requiring overtime.

Ice Chips

- Before Filip Lindberg, the last Wilkes-Barre/Scranton goalie to record a win in his pro debut was Tristan Jarry (Oct. 18, 2015, 35 saves at Bridgeport).

- All three stars for the Penguins' win on Saturday were from Finland: 3. Valtteri Puustinen, 2. Niclas Almari, 1. Lindberg.

- Both of Juuso Riikola's assists this season have come on the power play.

- Fellow Finns Puustinen and Riikola were the only players to record a point in both of the team's first two games.

- Sam Poulin logged the primary assist on the Penguins' first goal of the season, his first point as a pro.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAMÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â OTLÂ Â Â Â SOLÂ Â Â Â PTSÂ Â Â Â Pts%

1. HersheyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â 1.00

2. SpringfieldÂ Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â 1.00

3. ProvidenceÂ Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â .750

4. HartfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â .667

5. CharlotteÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â .500

6. PENGUINSÂ Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â .500

7. BridgeportÂ Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â .333

8. Lehigh ValleyÂ Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â .000

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERSÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â GÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â AÂ Â Â Â Â Â PTS

Valtteri Puustinen*Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 2

Juuso RiikolaÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 2

Félix RobertÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 1

Niclas AlmariÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 1

Chris BigrasÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 1

GOALIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â W-L-OTÂ Â Â Â GAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â SV%Â Â Â Shutouts

Filip Lindberg*Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 1-0-0Â Â Â Â 1.00Â Â Â .968Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Tommy Nappier*Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0-1-0Â Â Â Â 3.07Â Â Â .903Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATEÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â OPPONENTÂ Â Â LOCATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TIMEÂ Â Â Â Â Â

Fri, Oct. 22Â Â Â Â Â HartfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Mohegan Sun ArenaÂ Â Â Â 7:05 p.m.

Sun, Oct. 24Â Â Â Lehigh ValleyÂ Â PPL CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 3:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Oct. 17Â Â Â (D) Pierre-Olivier JosephÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Assigned from PIT

Mon, Oct. 18Â Â (G) Alex D'OrioÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Assigned by PIT to WHL

Mon, Oct. 18Â Â (D) Chris OrtizÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Reassigned to WHL

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 19, 2021

Penguins Weekly - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.