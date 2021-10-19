Bears Announce Roster Moves, Send Three to South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced multiple transactions today, in conjunction with the club's NHL affiliate, the Washington Capitals, and the team's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Today's transactions are as follows:

-Reassigned from Hershey to South Carolina (ECHL) by Washington (NHL): Hunter Shepard, G

-Reassigned to South Carolina (ECHL): Jake Massie, D

-Released from PTO, Will report to South Carolina (ECHL): Ryan Dmowski, F

All three players did not dress in Hershey's first two games of the season. South Carolina is set to open its 2021-22 season on Saturday night at 7 p.m. versus the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Heath, this weekend on the road versus the Charlotte Checkers. The 2-0-0-0 Bears battle with the Checkers at the Bojangles' Coliseum on Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m. Both games will air on the Highmark Bears Radio Network and AHLTV.

