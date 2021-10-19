IceHogs Forward Mike Hardman to Become the 100th Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; 131st to Head to NHL
October 19, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - Chicago Blackhawks forward Mike Hardman will become the 100th Rockford IceHogs alumni to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks and the 131st to reach the National Hockey League when the NHL club celebrates their home opener tonight against the New York Islanders at the United Center in Chicago.
Hardman, 22, made his IceHogs debut this past weekend at Grand Rapids on Friday and picked up two assists on Saturday in the club's 5-3 win at Chicago. He was originally assigned to the IceHogs on Oct. 10. Last season, the Hanover, Massachusetts, native skated in five games with the Blackhawks recording one goal and two assists for three points after completing his college career at Boston College. He made his NHL debut on April 21 vs. Tampa Bay and scored his first NHL goal on May 4 at Carolina.
The Rockford IceHogs continue their season-long, six-game, season-opening road trip on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23 against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday!
Listen to action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.
The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.
