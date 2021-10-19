IceHogs Forward Mike Hardman to Become the 100th Alum to Skate with Blackhawks; 131st to Head to NHL

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Chicago Blackhawks forward Mike Hardman will become the 100th Rockford IceHogs alumni to go from Rockford to the Blackhawks and the 131st to reach the National Hockey League when the NHL club celebrates their home opener tonight against the New York Islanders at the United Center in Chicago.

Hardman, 22, made his IceHogs debut this past weekend at Grand Rapids on Friday and picked up two assists on Saturday in the club's 5-3 win at Chicago. He was originally assigned to the IceHogs on Oct. 10. Last season, the Hanover, Massachusetts, native skated in five games with the Blackhawks recording one goal and two assists for three points after completing his college career at Boston College. He made his NHL debut on April 21 vs. Tampa Bay and scored his first NHL goal on May 4 at Carolina.

