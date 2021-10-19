Rockford IceHogs Single-Game Tickets to Go on this Friday at 10 AM

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that single-game tickets for the team's 2021-22 regular season at the BMO Harris Bank Center will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. CT on IceHogs.com and the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

2021-22 Promotional Schedule

IceHogs 2021-22 full and 20-game season ticket holders will receive early access to a presale opportunity on Wednesday, Oct. 20 and members of the IceHogs email list will receive a presale on Thursday, Oct. 21. Sign up to receive the exclusive presale and receive exclusive ticket offers all season at IceHogs.com.

2021-22 Rockford IceHogs & BMO Harris Bank Center Policies:

Facemasks are required in all indoor spaces per Illinois Executive Order 21-22

BMO Harris Bank Center, Box Office and Oink Outfitters only accepts cashless forms of payment

All IceHogs tickets will be digital and available through the IceHogs app and through Ticketmaster. Download the IceHogs App Here!

BMO Harris Bank Center and the IceHogs will continue their clear-bag policy for all events

Earlier this week, the IceHogs unveiled their 2021-22 promotional schedule including fan-favorites such as Hockey Fights Cancer Night supporting the SwedishAmerican Foundation, Autism Awareness Night presented by LawnCare by Walter, Inc. supporting the Autism Program of Easterseals, $2 Bud Light Friday's and more! Click Here to See the Full 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

The Rockford IceHogs open the 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and continue their season-opening six-game road trip on Saturday, Oct. 16 against the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m. at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app!

The IceHogs celebrate Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend and Opening Night on Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and Sunday, Nov. 7 vs. Manitoba at 4 p.m. Join the IceHogs as they celebrate our Stateline healthcare heroes that have kept our community safe with special promotions and in-game presentations.

