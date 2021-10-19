Phantoms Recieve Willman and Zamula, Sign Hodgson

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced the following transactions:

Forward Max Willman has been loaned to the Phantoms by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Defenseman Egor Zamula has been activated from injured non-roster and has been loaned to the Phantoms by the Flyers.

Forward Hayden Hodgson has been signed to an AHL contract.

Willman, 26, made his NHL debut last week and played in two games for the Flyers. The Barnstable, Mass. product scored nine goals with seven assists for 16 points with the Phantoms in 30 games last year. He was named CCM/AHL Player of the Week on March 1, 2021 following a four-game streak in which he scored six goals including an overtime winner. Later that month he was signed to an NHL contract to begin in the 2021-22 season. The 6'0â³ winger with a lefty shot played collegiately at Brown and Boston University.

Zamula, 21, is a 6'3" defenseman from Chelybinsk, Russia. He played in 25 games with the Phantoms last season registering six assists. He also received a recall to the Flyers in his rookie professional campaign in North America in which he made his NHL debut as part of a two-game stint.

Hodgson, 25, is a Windsor, Ontario native who began Phantoms training camp on a tryout contract. He impressed during the preseason and earned an AHL deal. Hodgson played for Wheeling and Utah in the AHL last year registering 8 goals and 10 assists in 44 games with 127 penalty minutes. He had a 38-goal season with the Sarnia Sting in the OHL in 2016-17. Hodgson had 41 career AHL games entering this season stemming from his stay with the Cleveland Monsters in 2017-18 where he scored 3 goals with 3 assists.

The 2021-2022 regular season at PPL Center will kick off with "Opening Weekend" October 22-24 beginning with the U.S. Women's National Team taking on Canada on Friday, October 22 in the "My Why" tour followed by the first Phantoms' home games of the season against the Hartford Wolf Pack on October 23 featuring a Rally Towel Giveaway following but a Sunday afternoon clash at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 24.

