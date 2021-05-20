Otto Strikes out 14 in Dominant 11-1 Win

Hartford, Conn. - Glenn Otto (W, 2-1) struck out 14 batters over 5.1 innings to lead the Somerset Patriots (10-5) to a convincing 11-1 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (5-10) Thursday night at Dunkin Donuts Park.

Only two of the 16 outs Otto recorded were not by the way of a strikeout; each of the first eight outs recorded to begin the night were strikeouts. The Patriots right-hander struck out 10 batters swinging, and caught four looking. He also struck out the side three times (first, second and fifth innings).

Otto came two strikeouts shy of tying a franchise record for strikeouts by a pitcher in a single game. The current record is 16, set by Ray Davis on July 19, 2000 at the Bridgeport Bluefish.

Offensively, Somerset tallied a season-high 11 runs on a season-high 16 hits. Every Patriot batter hit safely, with six different Patriots registering an RBI.

Oliver Dunn went 3-for-4 with a home run (1) and four runs scored. Aaron Palensky, making his professional baseball debut, went 2-for-4 with two RBI, including an RBI double in his first at-bat.

Michael Beltre went 4-for-6 with two RBI and three runs scored. He became the first Patriots batter this year to record four hits in a ballgame.

Dermis Garcia and Donny Sands each added two hits, while Max McDowell and reached base four times with a two-run double, three walks and three runs scored.

Somerset scored a run in each of their first four innings. The offensive outburst was highlighted by a four-run second inning and a three-run sixth.

The win marked the team's third in a row, matching a season-best.

The Patriots continue their six-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats Friday night. Right-hander Luis Gil (0-0, 2.53 ERA) takes the mound for Somerset against Yard Goats righty Karl Kauffmann (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch from Dunkin Donuts Park is set for 7:05 p.m.

