SeaWolves Club Ponies to Win Fourth Straight

The SeaWolves cruised to their fourth-straight win on Thursday at UPMC Park. Erie collected eleven extra-base in an 11-1 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Riley Greene had the second multi-home run game of his career, while Ricardo Pinto spun six scoreless frames on the mound.

The offense carried the weight of the game for Erie, plating three runs in the first inning against Dylan Hall. Jacob Robson and Josh Lester each double to open the scoring, while Kerry Carpenter lofted a two-run home run to left field to cap the inning. Hall (0-2) was kept in the game and allowed another run to score in the third inning. Jacob Robson opened the inning with another double, and Lester followed with another RBI base hit. Hall would get tagged for another run before leaving in the fourth inning. John Valente opened the inning with a triple and scored on the back end of a double steal.

Erie continued to connect at the plate against the Binghamton bullpen. Riley Greene connected on his second home run of the year in the sixth inning, and added his third in the eighth inning. Erie plated three more runs in the seventh inning, with RBIs from Lester, Dylan Rosa, and Jon Rosoff. Lester score the final run of the game for Erie in the eighth inning when he tripled off of the right field wall and scored on a wild pitch.

Ricardo Pinto dazzled on the mound for his third start with Erie. The right-hander logged two perfect frames to open the night, and six scoreless innings overall. Binghamton came closest to scratching Pinto (1-1) in the third inning after drawing a leadoff single. Following a groundout, Dylan Rosa fielded a single in right field and fired the ball to home plate, beating out the Binghamton runner attempting to score. Rejuvenated by the thrilling play, Pinto kept Binghamton from reaching second base for the rest of the night.

Cale Coshow tossed two innings of relief for Erie, allowing Binghamton to score their only run in the eighth inning on a pair of singles and a groundout. Angel De Jesus worked a scoreless ninth inning to polish off the win.

Four games is the longest winning streak for Erie this season as they extend their record to 11-4. Binghamton continues their futile start to the year, falling to 1-13. Erie will try to win the series on Friday. First pitch for the fourth game of the set is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Friday night at UPMC Park. Friday is Free Drink Friday. The first 500 fans at the game will receive a coupon for a free 12 ounce soft drink or domestic draft beer.

