May 20, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FIRST START IS A GEM - Enmanuel De Jesus made his first start of the 2021 season last night and was very strong. He pitched 3.2 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out seven. He struck out the side in the first inning and then retired 10 batters in-a-row before allowing a walk and a run in the fourth inning.

MATTHEW KENT WINS AGAIN - Matthew Kent pitched in relief for De Jesus and had his best outing of 2021. He pitched 4.0 shutout innings and allowed only one hit. He did not allow a free pass and struck out four batters. He was awarded the win and now leads the Sea Dogs with three. He also leads the Double-A Northeast League with wins (3) and is fifth in WHIP (0.79).

MIESES MASHES - Johan Mieses smashed his seventh home run of the season last night which proved to be the difference maker in the 3-2 victory. With his seven home runs, he is now tied for the most home runs in Minor League Baseball with Orlando Arcia (Triple-A Gwinnett). He is also second in the Double-A Northeast League in slugging percentage with .733.

SEVEN IN A ROW - The Sea Dogs have now won seven games in-a-row when facing the New Hampshrie Fisher Cats. Portland is hitting .271 against New Hampshire with 12 doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 50 RBI. On the mound, Portland's pitching staff has struck out 91 batters in 68.0 innings while allowing 39 runs (28 earned) on 65 hits.

STILL TIED - The Sea Dogs remain tied with the Somerset Patriots for first place in the Northeast Division. Hartford and New Hampshire are tied for second and are 4.0 games out of first place.

ON THE MOUND - Kutter Crawford makes his third start of the season for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched 5/14 @ Hartford. He tossed 4.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out seven. He has not allowed a walk this season.

