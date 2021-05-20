Talley's Two Homers Power NH to 12-2 Win over Portland

Manchester, N.Hâ¯- LJ Talley ripped a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a 12-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

New Hampshire (6-9) snapped a seven-game losing streak to Portland behind RHP Maximo Castillo (W, 2-1), who allowed just two runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

Five pitches into the game, Portland had a 2-0 lead. After a lead-off single by Grant Williams, Pedro Castellanos homered to left for the Sea Dogs, his second blast of the season.

The Fisher Cats sent 13 batters to the plate, scoring a season-high eight runs in the bottom of the third inning, which included a grand slam from Talley and a pair of RBI singles by Samad Taylor.

Talley hit his second home run of the game in the fourth inning, a two-run shot to right, and an opposite field home run by Taylor in the fifth made it 11-2. The last New Hampshire run came home on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Taylor finished the night 4-for-4, raising his batting average from .214 to .283.

