Mitchell's Glove, Bat Lead Curve to Thursday Night Victory

HARRISBURG, PA - Cal Mitchell hit his second home run of the season as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate and made a fantastic diving catch in the first inning to lead Altoona to a 5-2 win over Harrisburg on Thursday night at FNB Field. With the win, the Curve have won 9-of-their-last-11 games.

With Harrisburg already leading 1-0, the Senators had two men in scoring position with two outs against Noe Toribio when Rhett Wiseman sent a liner into the alley in right-center. Mitchell took off and made a full extension diving catch to bring in the final out of the inning. Toribio dealt with at least one baserunner in every inning but held the Senators to just two runs in 4.2 innings. Toribio threw his longest start of the season, allowing seven hits, one walk and struck out one batter on 72 pitches, 47 strikes.

Mitchell tied the game at two when he led off the fifth inning with a majestic solo shot over the top of the right field foul pole. His second home run of the season marked the tenth game in the last 11 that Altoona has hit a home run.

The Curve went ahead in the fifth inning on an RBI double by DH Brendt Citta on the final pitch thrown by Harrisburg starter Luis Reyes. Reyes was charged with the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks in 5.1 innings pitched.

Altoona plated a pair of key insurance runs in the seventh inning off reliever Nick Wells. With one out Oneil Cruz (1-for-3, two walks) hustled his way into a double on a line drive to left field and stood at third with two outs after an intentional walk to Rodolfo Castro. With the twilight sky above, Mason Martin lifted a fly ball to shallow center that center fielder Cody Wilson never saw off the bat and dropped it in to plate Cruz and Castro and make it a 5-2 lead.

Cam Alldred and Yerry De Los Santos combined for 4.1 scoreless innings of relief to lock down the win. Alldred picked up his second win of the season with five strikeouts in his outing, De Los Santos earned his first save with five strikeouts of his own over two innings. Toribio, Alldred and De Los Santos combined for 11 strikeouts, the tenth time this season that Altoona pitching has struck out ten or more baters in 14 games.

Each Altoona batter, save for Jonah Davis recorded a hit in the game, with Mitchell's two-hit day leading the way.

The Curve will continue their six-game series at FNB Field with the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. RHP Max Kranick (1-0, 5.06) will make his third start of the season, Harrisburg will start LHP Tim Cate (1-1, 6.92).

